Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Plans GBX 3.24 Dividend

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:FSV opened at GBX 295 ($3.64) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.73. Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.13 ($3.66). The company has a market capitalization of £956.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity Special Values

In other news, insider Ominder Dhillon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($6,793.48). Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

