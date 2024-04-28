FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) versus M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Head-To-Head Contrast

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FinWise Bancorp and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 M&T Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36

FinWise Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.62%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $158.48, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $76.24 million 1.79 $17.46 million $1.33 8.01 M&T Bank $12.75 billion 1.91 $2.74 billion $14.79 9.90

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and M&T Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 20.39% 11.69% 3.36% M&T Bank 19.52% 10.68% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M&T Bank beats FinWise Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It offers a range of credit products and banking services, such as commercial lending and leasing, letters of credits, commercial real estate loans, and credit facilities secured by various commercial real estate to middle-market and large commercial customers. The company also provides customers deposit products, including demand, savings and time accounts, and other services; automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and other loan products, as well as residential mortgage and real estate loans; business loans, cash management, payroll, and direct deposit services to consumers and small businesses through branch network, telephone banking, internet banking, and automated teller machines. In addition, it offers trustee, agency, investment management, security brokerage, and administrative services; personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, family office, and other services; and investment products, including mutual funds and annuities, and other services for corporations and institutions, investment bankers, corporate tax, finance and legal executives, and other institutional clients. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

