First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $618.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

About First Community Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 149.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

