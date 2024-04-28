First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
First Community Bankshares Stock Up 0.1 %
First Community Bankshares stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $618.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52.
First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares
About First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Community Bankshares
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.