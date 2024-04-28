First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

