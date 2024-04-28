First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FDT opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.29. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.96.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1962 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

