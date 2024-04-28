First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.78 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

