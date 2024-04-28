FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. FirstEnergy updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. 5,476,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,779. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 407,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,543,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after buying an additional 92,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

