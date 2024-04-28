Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Director Buys C$30,700.00 in Stock

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) Director Louis Marie Forbes bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.67. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$19.76 and a 12-month high of C$23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.58.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

