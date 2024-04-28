Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Posts Earnings Results

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FMX traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,205. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.52. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $91.71 and a 12-month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $1.115 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

