Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $49.50 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.07.

NYSE:FCX opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,752,726 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,543,676,000 after buying an additional 419,603 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,710,695 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,371,604,000 after buying an additional 1,030,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 709,114 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

