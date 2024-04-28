Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,739,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

