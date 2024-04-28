Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.70.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

