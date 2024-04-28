Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Generac were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

