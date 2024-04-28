General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 208,644 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of General Motors worth $115,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of General Motors by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 41,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,153,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652,336. The company has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.