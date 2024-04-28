Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences updated its FY24 guidance to $3.45-3.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.850 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

GILD opened at $65.42 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.87.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

