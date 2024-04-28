Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STE traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $203.90. The stock had a trading volume of 318,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.73. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $181.78 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

