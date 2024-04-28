Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,130 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.36. 3,748,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

