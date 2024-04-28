Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,549 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,917 shares of company stock worth $49,395,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PANW traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.42. 2,246,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,617. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.61 and its 200-day moving average is $292.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.