Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.43 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.18. 1,437,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $246.26 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

