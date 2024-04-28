Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.49 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.1% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.73. 892,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

