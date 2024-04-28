Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New $742,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in RPM International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in RPM International by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.38. 406,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,948. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

