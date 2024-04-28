Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

