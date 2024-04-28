Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,647 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.55. 893,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,857. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

