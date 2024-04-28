Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $510.77. 4,026,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.66. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

