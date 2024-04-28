Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 1,028 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $503.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.62. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.52 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

