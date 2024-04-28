Golden State Equity Partners Buys 239 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $376.13 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $296.45 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

