Golden State Equity Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $893,890,000 after acquiring an additional 79,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,221,000 after acquiring an additional 881,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a PE ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.55. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

