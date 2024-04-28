Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,251,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,458,000 after buying an additional 207,652 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

