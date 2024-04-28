Golden State Equity Partners Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Enbridge by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

