Golden State Equity Partners Lowers Stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.23 on Friday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

