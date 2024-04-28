Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Block by 40.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $74.48 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 438.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

