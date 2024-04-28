Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 56,940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 153.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

