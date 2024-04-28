Golden State Equity Partners Sells 18,351 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,351 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after acquiring an additional 991,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,554,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,113,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after purchasing an additional 465,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $99.14 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $115.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

