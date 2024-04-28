Golden State Equity Partners Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,802 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,213,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,324,000 after buying an additional 137,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,195,000 after buying an additional 135,609 shares during the period.

MTUM stock opened at $179.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day moving average is $164.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

