Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $717.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $725.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.75. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $771.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

