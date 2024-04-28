Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.44. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 24,737 shares trading hands.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 46,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

