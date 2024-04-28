Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $2.44. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 24,737 shares trading hands.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.09.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.