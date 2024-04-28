Head-To-Head Contrast: Borealis Foods (BRLS) vs. The Competition

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Borealis Foods to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods N/A -$2.94 million -19.05 Borealis Foods Competitors $7.75 billion $703.86 million 7.07

Borealis Foods’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods. Borealis Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Borealis Foods Competitors 306 1240 1460 30 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Borealis Foods and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Borealis Foods’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Borealis Foods has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Borealis Foods and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods N/A N/A -12.25% Borealis Foods Competitors -28.46% -31.99% -7.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Borealis Foods has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods’ rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Borealis Foods rivals beat Borealis Foods on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Borealis Foods Company Profile

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. The company's product includes Chef Woo, a high-protein meat alternative; and Ramen Express, vegetarian ramen noodles. Borealis Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

