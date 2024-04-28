Head-To-Head Survey: African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% African Agriculture N/A N/A -155.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and African Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.16 -$130,000.00 $0.01 72.44 African Agriculture $1.82 million 1.71 -$43.06 million N/A N/A

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats African Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About African Agriculture

(Get Free Report)

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.