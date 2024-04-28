Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24,760.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $883.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $948.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $894.04.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $10,552,991 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.77.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

