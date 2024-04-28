Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 5,354 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 300.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $543.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.06 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

