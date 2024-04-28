Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,365,092,000 after buying an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,040,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,226,109,000 after buying an additional 90,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

