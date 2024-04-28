Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 150.0% in April

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Healthcare Trust stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88. Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $19.56.
Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
