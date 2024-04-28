Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.82 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and $145.05 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00054446 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00021557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013095 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,271 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,270.889 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10644556 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 257 active market(s) with $155,995,749.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

