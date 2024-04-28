Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Declares GBX 1.92 Dividend

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.92 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 161.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.51. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.45 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.50 ($2.23). The company has a market cap of £326.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.50.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

