Heritage Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.