Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 210,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.79 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

