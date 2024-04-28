Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $981,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

