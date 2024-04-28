Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $509,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

