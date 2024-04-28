Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

