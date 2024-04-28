Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of HXL opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

